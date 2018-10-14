LifeScape Pancake Benefit

Oct 14, 2018 7:30 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for our 27th Annual Pancake Benefit this October at the Sioux Falls Convention Center! Chris Cakes is back, serving up all the pancakes you can eat, plus sausage, beverage, and a whole lot of personality! "Inspirations" will sell their jewelry and craft items, The Ambassadors will have Rada Knives on sale, and a whole host of vendors will give you an early shot at Christmas shopping!



Tickets are $7 in advance, $8 at the door. Kids 5 and under eat free. You can get tickets at any Sioux Falls LifeScape facility or get them at any Nyberg's Ace!



This year's proceeds will provide breakfasts and lunches for low-income adults with disabilities, as well as specialized training needed for children and adults with specific support needs.

