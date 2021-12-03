Light Up Lead - Christmas 2021
Dec 3, 2021 - Dec 31, 2021
Come visit Lead's Winter Wonderland!
The community of Lead lights up during the holidays and everyone is invited to travel the town and see the lights from December 3 through the 31st!
|Location:
|Lead Chamber of. Commerce
|Map:
|160 W. Main, Lead SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-3110
|Website:
|https://www.leadmethere.org/visit-lead/
All Dates:
