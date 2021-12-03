Share |

Light Up Lead - Christmas 2021

Dec 3, 2021 - Dec 31, 2021

Come visit Lead's Winter Wonderland!

The community of Lead lights up during the holidays and everyone is invited to travel the town and see the lights from December 3 through the 31st!


Location:   Lead Chamber of. Commerce
Map:   160 W. Main, Lead SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-3110
Website:   https://www.leadmethere.org/visit-lead/

All Dates:
