Light Up Lead - Lead
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023
Come visit Lead's Winter Wonderland!
The community of Lead lights up for the city-wide holiday lighting contest and everyone is invited to travel the town and see the lights from December 1 through the 31st!
|Location:
|City of Lead
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 580-7393
