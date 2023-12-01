Share |

Light Up Lead - Lead

Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023

Come visit Lead's Winter Wonderland!

The community of Lead lights up for the city-wide holiday lighting contest and everyone is invited to travel the town and see the lights from December 1 through the 31st!


Location:   City of Lead
Map:   Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 580-7393

