Light Up the Night - Belle Fourche
Nov 29, 2019 5:30 pm
Parade of lights, tree lighting, vendors, Tri-State Museum open house, fireworks and carriage rides.
November 29
- 5:30 pm Carriage rides
- 6 pm Parade of lights, with lighting of the city Christmas tree immediately afterward
- Tri-State Museum Open House
- 7 pm Fireworks display
|Location:
|Downtown Belle Fourche
|Map:
|Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|Phone:
|605-892-2676
|Website:
|http://www.bellefourchechamber.org/
All Dates:
