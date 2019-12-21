Light Up the Night - Belle Fourche
Dec 21, 2019 4:00 pm
Parade of lights, tree lighting, vendors, Tri-State Museum open house, fireworks and carriage rides.
December 21
- 4 pm Carriage rides
- Chili feed from 5 to 6 pm
- 6 pm Parade of Lights
- Tri-State Museum Open House
- 7 pm Fireworks display
|Location:
|Downtown Belle Fourche
|Map:
|Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|Phone:
|605-892-2676
|Website:
|http://www.bellefourchechamber.org/
All Dates:
