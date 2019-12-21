Share |

Light Up the Night - Belle Fourche

Dec 21, 2019 4:00 pm

Parade of lights, tree lighting, vendors, Tri-State Museum open house, fireworks and carriage rides.

December 21

  • 4 pm Carriage rides
  • Chili feed from 5 to 6 pm
  • 6 pm Parade of Lights
  • Tri-State Museum Open House
  • 7 pm Fireworks display

Location:   Downtown Belle Fourche
Map:   Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone:   605-892-2676
Website:   http://www.bellefourchechamber.org/

All Dates:
Dec 21, 2019 4:00 pm

Parade of lights, vendors, Tri-State Museum open house, fireworks and carriage rides.

Downtown Belle Fourche
Downtown Belle Fourche 57717 Belle Fourche, SD 57717

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable