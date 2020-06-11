Lighting the Way Autism Conference - Sioux Falls
Jun 11, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020
Register today for the two-day Lighting the Way Autism Conference on autism spectrum disorders on June 11-12, 2020.
For more information: https://www.augie.edu/events/lighting-way-autism-conference
Fee: $100.00
|Location:
|Edith Mortenson Center
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/lighting-way-autism-conference
All Dates:
Jun 11, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020
Date: June 11 - June 12, 2020 Times: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday Location: Registration: Edith Mortenson Center; Sessions: Edith Mortenson Center and Froiland Science Complex, Augustana University
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.