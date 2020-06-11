Share |

Lighting the Way Autism Conference - Sioux Falls

Jun 11, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020

Register today for the two-day Lighting the Way Autism Conference on autism spectrum disorders on June 11-12, 2020.

For more information: https://www.augie.edu/events/lighting-way-autism-conference

 

Fee: $100.00


Location:   Edith Mortenson Center
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/lighting-way-autism-conference

Date: June 11 - June 12, 2020 Times: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday Location: Registration: Edith Mortenson Center; Sessions: Edith Mortenson Center and Froiland Science Complex, Augustana University

