Lights on the Ice - Rapid City
Feb 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Main Street Square ice rink will be transformed into a skate party, complete with lights and today’s top hits.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Website:
|http://blackhillsthingstodo.com/event/lights-on-the-ice-skate-party.html
All Dates:
