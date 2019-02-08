Share |

Lights on the Ice - Rapid City

Feb 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Main Street Square ice rink will be transformed into a skate party, complete with lights and today’s top hits.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Website:   http://blackhillsthingstodo.com/event/lights-on-the-ice-skate-party.html

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Main Street Square ice rink will be transformed into a skate party, complete with lights and today’s top hits.
Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable