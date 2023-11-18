Share |

Lille Norge Fest

Nov 18, 2023 8:00 am - 1:30 pm

Crafts, Bake Sale, Scandinavian foods, Entertainment, Vendors and more.


Location:   Canyon Lake Activity Center
Map:   2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-342-4226
Email:   sonsofnorway@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.borgundlodge.com

Nov 18, 2023 8:00 am - 1:30 pm

Lille Norge Fest A celebration of Scandinavian heritage.

