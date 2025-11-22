Lille Norge Fest - Rapid CIty

Nov 22, 2025

Crafts, bake sale featuring lefse, krumkaka and rosettes, entertainment, vendors, and more. Something for everyone!


Location:   Canyon Lake Activity Center
Map:   2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-391-9064

All Dates:
A celebration of Scandinavian culture.

