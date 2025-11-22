Lille Norge Fest - Rapid CIty
Nov 22, 2025
Crafts, bake sale featuring lefse, krumkaka and rosettes, entertainment, vendors, and more. Something for everyone!
|Location:
|Canyon Lake Activity Center
|Map:
|2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-391-9064
All Dates:
Nov 22, 2025
A celebration of Scandinavian culture.
