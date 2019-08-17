Share |

Lilly Fest - Fort Pierre

Lilly Fest is an annual showcase for local singer/songwriters. The artists will perform their original music in a scenic outdoor setting where the Bad River flows into the Missouri River. Admission is free and the event is suitable for all ages. Those attending should bring lawn chairs and a cooler with their preferred beverages.


Location:   Fischer's Lilly Park
415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-222-2237

All Dates:
