Lilly Fest - Fort Pierre
Aug 17, 2019
Lilly Fest is an annual showcase for local singer/songwriters. The artists will perform their original music in a scenic outdoor setting where the Bad River flows into the Missouri River. Admission is free and the event is suitable for all ages. Those attending should bring lawn chairs and a cooler with their preferred beverages.
|Location:
|Fischer's Lilly Park
|Map:
|415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-222-2237
All Dates:
Local singers and songwriters perform original music.
