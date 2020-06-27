Little Big Town(concert) - Sioux Falls
Jun 27, 2020 8:00 pm
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Annual Prime Time Gala and Concert presents Little Big Town, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota.
For more information about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com.
For more information about Feeding South Dakota, visit www.feedingsouthdakota.org.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com
All Dates:
