Little Big Town(concert) - Sioux Falls

Jun 27, 2020 8:00 pm

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Annual Prime Time Gala and Concert presents Little Big Town, a concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

For more information about the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, visit www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com.

For more information about Feeding South Dakota, visit www.feedingsouthdakota.org.

 


Location:   Sioux Falls
Phone:   605-367-7288
Website:   http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Annual Prime Time Gala and Concert presents Little Big Town.

