Little Explorers Nature Preschool Session 1b (3-4 year olds) - Pierre

Jun 4, 2024 - Jun 27, 2024

Our Little Explorers Nature Preschool is South Dakota’s first fully outdoor education program based on Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and the environment.



Little Explorers Nature Preschool students learn from their environment through guided adventure and build skills with independent hands-on learning. Using Montessori methods, our teachers, with the help of local community guides, develop students’ exploration skills and their understanding of STEM concepts.



Session 1B is for students ages 3-4 and runs June 4-27, every Tuesday-Thursday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Dropoff occurs within 15 minutes prior class (meet at the gazebo) and pickup within 15 minutes after the end of class.



Parents or guardians are responsible for dressing their student in appropriate clothing for being outside, including close-toed shoes, and applying their student’s first round of sunscreen. Session 1a students and their caretaker/s are expected to attend the Little Explorers Welcome on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 5:30-6:30pm at the South Dakota Discovery Center Launchpad, 300 East Capitol Avenue.



Class materials are provided by the South Dakota Discovery Center out of program fees and donations. Shelter from inclement weather is made possible through a partnership with the Izaak Walton League and use of the Pierre Native Plant Arboretum and Nature Area is made possible through a partnership with the City of Pierre. Become a supporter today!

Fee: $195 members