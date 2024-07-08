Little Explorers Nature Preschool Session 2 (4-5 year olds) - Pierre
Jul 8, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024
Our Little Explorers Nature Preschool is South Dakota’s first fully outdoor education program based on Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and the environment.
Fee: $Member Price: $468
|Location:
|Pierre Native Plant Arboretum and Nature Area
|Map:
|1200 Block Izaak Walton Road, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=115484&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Jul 8, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024 8am-12pm
