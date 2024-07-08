Share |

Little Explorers Nature Preschool Session 2 (4-5 year olds) - Pierre

Jul 8, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024

Our Little Explorers Nature Preschool is South Dakota’s first fully outdoor education program based on Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and the environment.

 

Fee: $Member Price: $468


Location:   Pierre Native Plant Arboretum and Nature Area
Map:   1200 Block Izaak Walton Road, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Jul 8, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024 8am-12pm

Our Little Explorers Nature Preschool is South Dakota's first fully outdoor education program based on Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and the environment.   Fee: $Member Price: $468
Pierre Native Plant Arboretum and Nature Area
1200 Block Izaak Walton Road, Pierre, SD 57501

