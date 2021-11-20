Little Norge Fest - Rapid City
Nov 20, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
A taste of Scandinavia. Includes a bake sale, food line and vendors.
|Location:
|Canyon Lake Activity Center
|Map:
|2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-342-4226
|Email:
|borgundlodge@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/659885397366322/
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
