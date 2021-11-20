Share |

Little Norge Fest - Rapid City

Nov 20, 2021 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

A taste of Scandinavia. Includes a bake sale, food line and vendors.


Location:   Canyon Lake Activity Center
Map:   2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-342-4226
Email:   borgundlodge@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/659885397366322/

