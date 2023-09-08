Share |

Little STEAMers Preschool 2023 - Fall Semester Fridays - Pierre

Sep 8, 2023 - Dec 15, 2023

Sign up for our science-based preschool program for our youngest learners. Literature, free exploration, sensory experiences, directed experiments, art and conversation will be at the core of the program. The overall curriculum is being designed on a 3-year cycle so children who start as 3 year-olds will have a new experience each year.

The Fall Semester starts September 8, 2023 and runs through December 15, 2023
This class will meet Friday mornings from 8:00am - 12:00 pm at the South Dakota Discovery Center in our classroom.
Time: 08:00am-12:00pm

 

Fee: $225 Members

Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
SD Discovery Center
