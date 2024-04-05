Little STEAMers Preschool 2024 - Spring Semester Fridays - Pierre

Apr 19, 2024 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sign up for our science-based preschool program for our youngest learners. Literature, free exploration, sensory experiences, directed experiments, art and conversation will be at the core of the program. The overall curriculum is being designed on a 3-year cycle so children who start as 3 year-olds will have a new experience each year.



The Spring semester begins January 5th, 2024 and runs until April 19th, 2024.

This class will meet Friday mornings from 8:00am - 12:00 pm at the South Dakota Discovery Center in our classroom.



Children must be 3 years old to attend. The classes are of mixed ages (3-5) which allows children to learn from one another.



The cost for the fall semester is $225 for members and $280 for non-members.