Little STEAMers Preschool 3-Day Session - Pierre

Sep 9, 2024 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Our Little STEAMers Preschool is based on the Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and their environment. In Little STEAMers Preschool students learn through guided exploration and build skills with independent hands-on learning. Using Montessori methods, our teachers progress students’ exploration skills and use a complete preschool curriculum to develop students’ understanding of STEM concepts (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and communication (language arts & literacy).



The 3-Day Session is for students ages 4-5 and runs September 9 to December 18, every Monday-Wednesday from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the SDDC Launchpad, 300 E. Capitol Ave. Dropoff occurs within 15 minutes prior class and pickup within 15 minutes after the end of class at the back entrance. Students MUST be potty trained prior to the start of class.

The cost is $1,064.25 per semester for South Dakota Discovery Center Members—payments can be made monthly or all at once. Please email info@sd-discovery.org to learn about our scholarship and discount programs.



Parents or guardians are responsible for dressing their student/s in appropriate clothing. Our 3-Day Session students and their guardian/s are expected to attend the Little STEAMers Welcome on Thursday, September 5, 2024, from 5:30-6:30pm at the South Dakota Discovery Center Launchpad, 300 East Capitol Avenue.



Class materials are provided by the South Dakota Discovery Center out of program fees and donations. Become a supporter today!

