Little Wings on the Prairie

Jul 15, 2023 9:00 am - 12:00 pm


Activities:
10:30 - Pollinator Para
Kids bring your costumes/wings*
Adults bring your camera

Sam M - Honey Tasting/Beekeeping
Prairie Potters Master Gardeners - DIY Butterfly Gardens
Pheasants Forever - Pollinator Ball
Discovery Center
SDSU Extension - a close look at insects
US Forest Service - Butterfly Ornament

Kids - souvenir flying disk, make antennae, run the migration mase and play other pollinator games, make a butterfly treat to eat, have a design painted on your face

*A limited number of paper wings and materials to make antenna will be available at the Festival.


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road, Fort Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=27619323

