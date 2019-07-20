Little Wings on the Prairie Festival - Fort Pierre
Jul 20, 2019 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Learn about butterflies, pollinators and other creatures in the Prairie Butterfly Garden.
|Location:
|Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
|Map:
|20439 Marina Loop, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-7722
|Email:
|southdakotafieldoffice@fws.gov
All Dates:
Jul 20, 2019 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.