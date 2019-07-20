Share |

Little Wings on the Prairie Festival - Fort Pierre

Jul 20, 2019 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn about butterflies, pollinators and other creatures in the Prairie Butterfly Garden. 


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7722
Email:   southdakotafieldoffice@fws.gov

All Dates:
Jul 20, 2019 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learn about butterflies, pollinators and other creatures in the Prairie Butterfly Garden. 
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area 20439 20439 Marina Loop, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable