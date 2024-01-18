Share |

Live & Local Presents: The Good Night Theatre Collective - Sioux Falls

Jan 18, 2024

 

Theatrical performance.

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Jan 18, 2024

Theatrical performance.  
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable