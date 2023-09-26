Live Music with Willi Carlisle featuring Adda Boyd - Spearfish

Sep 26, 2023 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

We’re having a hootenanny! On Saturday, September 26, join us at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center in Spearfish for Rhythm and Brews, our series celebrating American roots music. This month features Willi Carlisle with special guest Adda Boyd! Doors open at 7 pm with food and bar on site, music starts at 8 pm.



Not only do we have an incredible evening of performers, check out these ala cart items, available at the event:



• Crow Peak Brewery is on-site to keep the libations flowing and…wait for it…each ticketholder (21+) receives a token for one free flight of beer! (Additional drinks available for purchase).



• Plus, our friends at The Original Spearfish Breakfast House will be serving up some of their seriously delicious food, available for purchase throughout the evening.



About the Performers

WILLI CARLISLE is a poet and a folk singer for the people, but his extraordinary gift for turning a phrase isn’t about high falutin’ pontificatin’; it’s about looking out for one another and connecting through our shared human condition. Born and raised on the Midwestern plains, Carlisle is a product of the punk-to-folk music pipeline that’s long-fueled frustrated young men looking to resist. After falling for the rich ballads and tunes of the Ozarks, where he now lives, he began examining the full spectrum of American musical history. This insatiable stylistic diversity is obvious in his wildly raucous live performances, where songs range from sardonic trucker-ballads like “Vanlife” to the heartbreaking queer waltz “Life on the Fence,” to an existential talkin’ blues about a panic attack in Walmart’s aisle five. With guitar, fiddle, button-box, banjo, harmonicas, rhythm-bones, and Willi’s booming baritone, this is bonafide populist folk music in the tradition of cowboys, frontier fiddlers, and tall-tale tellers. Carlisle recognizes that the only thing holding us back from greatness is each other. With a quick wit and big sing-alongs, these folksongs bring us a step closer to breaking down our divides.



ADDA BOYD, Spearfish up-and-comer, continues to make a name for herself as a confident new voice in neo-traditional country. Adda’s fresh off a solo performance at the world-famous Ruffed Up Duck Saloon in Laramie, part of the first-ever Western AF Music Showcase.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $Advance Tickets $20; Day of Show $25