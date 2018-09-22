Share |

Living History Fall Festival - Groton

Sep 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

This is the BIG end-of-the-Granary-season event! Celebrate fall and see history come to life in a big way. Fun for all ages. Re-enactors, historical demonstrations, folk artists, live music, kids’ activities & more! Don't miss the old fashioned Spelling Bee. Special musical guest... Jami Lynn! Come dressed in pioneer costume! Lunch, concessions and gift shop available on site.
Admission: Freewill Donation


Location:   Granary Rural Cultural Center Campus
Map:   40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57441
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://www.granaryfinearts.org

