Living History Fall Festival - Groton
Sep 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
This is the BIG end-of-the-Granary-season event! Celebrate fall and see history come to life in a big way. Fun for all ages. Re-enactors, historical demonstrations, folk artists, live music, kids’ activities & more! Don't miss the old fashioned Spelling Bee. Special musical guest... Jami Lynn! Come dressed in pioneer costume! Lunch, concessions and gift shop available on site.
Admission: Freewill Donation
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center Campus
|Map:
|40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57441
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
Sep 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Living History Fall Festival at the Granary
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.