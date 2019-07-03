Living History - Mobridge
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019
"They Weren't All Norwegians" is the theme of this year's living history presentation, put on by the Klein Museum of Mobridge.
|Location:
|Greenwood Cemetery
|Map:
|Mobridge, SD, 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-7243
|Website:
|http://www.mobridgekleinmuseum.com/home.html
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 4, 2019 10 am
"They Weren't All Norwegians" is the theme of this year's living history presentation.
