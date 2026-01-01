Local Star Series: Tyler Corbine - Rapid City

Jan 16, 2026 - Jan 17, 2026

West River Comedy Club is kicking off our brand-new Local Star series, spotlighting the best feature and headlining comedians the Black Hills has to offer. First up is none other than Tyler Corbine.

Tyler is a Native American comedian from South Dakota just trying to figure it all out. His comedy blends sharp observations with personal storytelling that hits home, keeping audiences laughing from start to finish. With his lightning-quick wit and down-to-earth style, Tyler has become a standout voice on every stage he takes!

MUST BE 21+

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING