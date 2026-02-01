Local Star Series: Tyler Mathieson - Rapid City

Feb 27, 2026 - Feb 28, 2026

Tyler Mathieson is the first Certified Comedian in South Dakota by the Clean Comedy Collective. He is a host of the podcast "Things Might Happen" and has preformed across the Midwest and Great Plains and was dubbed Mr. or Mrs. Dread at Tyler Corbine's illustrious Wall of Dread.

MUST BE 21+
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING


Location:   West River Comedy Club
Map:   632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701

All Dates:
