Local Star Series: Tyler Mathieson - Rapid City
Feb 27, 2026 - Feb 28, 2026
Tyler Mathieson is the first Certified Comedian in South Dakota by the Clean Comedy Collective. He is a host of the podcast "Things Might Happen" and has preformed across the Midwest and Great Plains and was dubbed Mr. or Mrs. Dread at Tyler Corbine's illustrious Wall of Dread.
|Location:
|West River Comedy Club
|Map:
|632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
