Love, Loss and What I Wore (play)-Rapid City

Mar 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

With its compulsively entertaining subject matter, this international hit uses clothing, accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories to which all women can relate


Location:   Firehouse Brewing Co.
Map:   610 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-9463
Email:   info@firehousewinecellars.com
Website:   http://www.firehousebrewing.com/event/love-loss-and-what-i-wore-opening-night/

All Dates:
Firehouse Brewing Theater performs.

