Love, Loss and What I Wore (play)-Rapid City
Mar 29, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
With its compulsively entertaining subject matter, this international hit uses clothing, accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories to which all women can relate
|Location:
|Firehouse Brewing Co.
|Map:
|610 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-9463
|Email:
|info@firehousewinecellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.firehousebrewing.com/event/love-loss-and-what-i-wore-opening-night/
All Dates:
Firehouse Brewing Theater performs.
