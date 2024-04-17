Love, Loss, and What I Wore - Pierre

Apr 21, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pierre Players Community Theatre presents LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE, a dramatic comedy play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory covering all the important subjects- mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman. Presented by special arrangement by Dramatists Play Service.



Show dates are FRIDAY April 19th, SATURDAY April 20th and THURSDAY April 25th THROUGH SATURDAY April 27th at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on SUNDAY April 21st at the Grand Opera House in Pierre. For reservations call 605-224-7826 or visit pierreplayers.com for more details.



Pierre Players presents LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE sponsored in part by: Grey Goose Store & Social Club, Capital City Ford Lincoln Toyota, Allied Plumbing & Heating, First Dakota National Bank, Foster Rentals, Smart Software Solutions, and Pierre First United Methodist Church.

Fee: $25 at the door