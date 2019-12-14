Share |

‘Tis the Season (concert) - Sioux Falls

Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Christmas with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019 Dec. 14 at 7:30 pm, Dec. 15 at 2:30 pm

Christmas with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable