‘Tis the Season (concert) - Sioux Falls
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019
Christmas with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019 Dec. 14 at 7:30 pm, Dec. 15 at 2:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.