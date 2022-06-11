Luce Pioneer Day
Jun 11, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Luce Pioneer Day is multifaceted event with historical interpretation in mind. The event has wide range of living history activities including; rope making, butter churning, clothes washing, Dutch oven cooking, weaving and many more crafts. We also have demonstrations in spininng, weaving, bee keeping, and many more.
Park License is Required. Wheelchair Accessible
|Location:
|Lake Herman State Park
|Map:
|23409 State Park Drive Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-5003
|Email:
|LakeHerman@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/lake-herman-state-park/
All Dates:
