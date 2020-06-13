Luce Pioneer Day - Madison
Jun 13, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
History comes alive with pioneer chores, crafts, demonstrations and exhibits.
|Location:
|Luce Cabin grounds, Lake Herman State Park
|Map:
|23409 State Park Dr, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-5003
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1005/
All Dates:
Jun 13, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.