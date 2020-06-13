Share |

Luce Pioneer Day - Madison

Jun 13, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

History comes alive with pioneer chores, crafts, demonstrations and exhibits.


Location:   Luce Cabin grounds, Lake Herman State Park
Map:   23409 State Park Dr, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-5003
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1005/

