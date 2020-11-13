Share |

Lucky Stiff Musical - Yankton

Nov 13, 2020 - Nov 15, 2020

Unassuming English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon is thrown into a chaotic escapade when he learns he has inherited $6,000,000 -- with one unusual stipulation. Complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks, and a corpse in a wheelchair, "Lucky Stiff" was created by the Tony-award winning writing team behind "Ragtime," "Once on This Island" and "Anastasia."


Location:   Marian Auditorium, Mount Marty College
Map:   1105 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   6056681234
Website:   http://www.mountmarty.edu/boxoffice

All Dates:
Nov 13, 2020 - Nov 15, 2020 7:30pm to 10pm

A Murder Mystery Musical Farce by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Based on the Book "The Man Who Broke the Bank in Monte Carlo" by Micheal Butterworth.

