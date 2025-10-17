Lunar Life: Guided Play - Pierre

Oct 17, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join a Super Star volunteer as they lead the way through Lunar Life!

 

Fee: $Included with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=183435

All Dates:
