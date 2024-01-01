Lunar Life: Guided Play - Pierre

Jan 2, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Included with admission; Don a spacesuit and take a moon walk through our newest exhibition, Lunar Life: Destination Mars! Super Star volunteers are waiting on standby, ready for launch. Join them to discover all that Lunar Life has to offer, ranging from activities you may have missed on the first visit to deeper explanations of the science behind them! We cannot always guarantee a volunteer can be there. Call in advance to double-check or learn more about donating your time and becoming a guide!

Fee: $Included with admission