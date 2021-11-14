Lutefisk Feed & Meatball Supper
Nov 14, 2021 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities — lutefisk, meatballs, lefse supper with homemade salads and desserts — at Trinity Lutheran Church. Proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|902 S Main Chamberlain SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-730-0553
|Email:
|tveit@midstatesd.net
All Dates:
