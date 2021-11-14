Share |

Lutefisk Feed & Meatball Supper

Nov 14, 2021 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities — lutefisk, meatballs, lefse supper with homemade salads and desserts — at Trinity Lutheran Church. Proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses.


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   902 S Main Chamberlain SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-0553
Email:   tveit@midstatesd.net

All Dates:
