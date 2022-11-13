Share |

Lutefisk, Lefse, Meatball Supper - Chamberlain

Nov 13, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 27th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 13th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   902 S. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-234-6698
Email:   trinitysec@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://25031 Ridge Road

Nov 13, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

All you can eat Scandinavian Dinner

Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church 57325 902 S. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325

