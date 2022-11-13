Lutefisk, Lefse, Meatball Supper - Chamberlain
Nov 13, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 27th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 13th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|902 S. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-234-6698
|Email:
|trinitysec@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://25031 Ridge Road
All Dates:
Nov 13, 2022 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
All you can eat Scandinavian Dinner
