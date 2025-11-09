Lutefisk, Meatball & Lefse Supper
Nov 9, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 31st annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 9th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|902 S Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-234-6698
|Email:
|tveit@midstatesd.net
All Dates:
Lutefisk, Meatball, Lefse church supper
