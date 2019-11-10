Lutefisk, Meatball and Lefse Supper - Chamberlain

Share |

Nov 10, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities — lutefisk, meatballs, lefse supper with homemade salads and desserts — at Trinity Lutheran Church. Proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 730-0553.

Fee: $15


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   902 S Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-0553
Email:   tveit@midstatesd.net

