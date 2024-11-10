Lutefisk, Meatball & Lefse Supper - Chamberlain

Nov 10, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 29th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 10th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses.

For more information call Jeff Tveit 605-730-0553.


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   902 S Main Stree, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-0553
Email:   tveit@midstatesd.net

