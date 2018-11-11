Lutefisk Supper - Chamberlain
Nov 11, 2018
The eye doctor asked Ole, “Have your eyes ever been checked?” “No,” said Ole, “they’ve always been blue.”
Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 24th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 11th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.
Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Mary Brown 234-4233 or Jeff Tveit 730-0553.
Fee: $15 Adults, $5 ages 5-12
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Map:
|902 S Main St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-234-6698
|Email:
|pastorlisa@trinity-live.org
All Dates:
Lutefisk supper
