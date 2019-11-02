Lutefisk Supper - Summit
Nov 2, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Summit is well known for its family-style lutefisk feed, an event steeped in tradition and community. We serve you at your table, bringing you unlimited lutefisk, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and lefse, all made by various community members.
|Location:
|Summit Community Hall
|Map:
|Summit, SD 57251
|Phone:
|605-881-4377
|Website:
|http://www.seesummitsd.com/
All Dates:
