MACBETH - Pierre
Aug 11, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Players Community Theatre will hold auditions for "MACBETH" on Monday, August 11, 2025, 7-9 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are roles for 5 women, 12 men, plus several extras – doubling of some small roles possible. For more information, email: info@pierreplayers.com
|Location:
|Pierre Players Community Theater
|Map:
|109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-7826
|Email:
|info@pierreplayers.com
|Website:
|https://pierreplayers.com/
All Dates:
Aug 11, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
AUDITIONS FOR MACBETH
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.