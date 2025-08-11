MACBETH - Pierre

Aug 11, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Players Community Theatre will hold auditions for "MACBETH" on Monday, August 11, 2025, 7-9 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. There are roles for 5 women, 12 men, plus several extras – doubling of some small roles possible. For more information, email: info@pierreplayers.com


Location:   Pierre Players Community Theater
Map:   109 S. Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://pierreplayers.com/

