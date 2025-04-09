MacroBlitz: Finding, Photographing and Adding Aquatic Macroinvertebrates to iNaturalist - Pierre

Apr 9, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

MacroBlitz is a project to inspire and empower people to find and photograph aquatic macroinvertebrates and upload those photographs to iNaturalist for science and learning. This one hour, online session will provide an overview of MacroBlitz and orient you to the resources, skills and knowledge to get you started with MacroBlitz by yourself or with a group of learners.

Register for the training at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/D6fy9MXbT3ejlla0NTxwhg#/registration

The training will be recorded. Register for the training to receive a link.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   http://805 W Sioux Ave

All Dates:
South Dakota Discovery Center
