Macroblitz: Finding, Photographing, and Adding Aquatic Macroinvertebrates to iNaturalist - Pierre

Apr 2, 2026 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

MacroBlitz is a project to inspire and empower people to find and photograph aquatic macroinvertebrates and upload those photos to iNaturalist for science and learning. Join in this online orientation to MacroBlitz to learn how you can contribute to creating this data set of macroinvertebrate presence.

This event will be held via Zoom. Please register for the Zoom link below. The meeting will be recorded and sent to all registrants. The afternoon meeting is targeted for general audience members and repeats in the evening with additional content for educators. Both events will cover the same core information and there are no requirements for either session.