Mad Music Camp - Deadwood

Jul 15, 2024 - Jul 19, 2024

Campers will embark on an exciting, creative journey through the diverse realms of music, exploring various genres, styles, and instruments along the way. Throughout the week, students in grades 4-6 will learn about the rich diversity of musical expression and engage in hands-on activities and homemade instruments that ignite their passion for music. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

Fee: $50 for members and $55 for non-members.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
