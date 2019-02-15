Magic in Me (play) - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts performs Magic in Me, a play that emphasizes how special each person is. Equipped with nothing more than a toy shovel and pail, little Do-Nothing Dale appears to be a wizard in name only. Laughed at and excluded by her colleagues, Magnificent Mervin and Wonder Wanda, Dale sets out on a journey to find her own “little bit of magic.” Queen Marilyn Melody of Musicland and Coco the Clown, King of Laughterland, do their best to help her, but it’s not until her encounter with the evil Weatherman on the Planet of Sad Flowers that Dale discovers just what it is that makes her unique.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.