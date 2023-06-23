Share |

Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Head down to Hot Springs' Centennial Park for the 46th annual Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival! Every year, local artisans, woodworkers, jewelers, musicians, and artists of all crafts to show & sell their crafts! The festival also features food vendors and live entertainment. On the last full weekend of June, a children's stage will take place!


Location:   Centennial Park
Map:   345 North Garden Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-440-2738
Email:   MainStreetACF@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.mainstreetartsandcrafts.com/

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Head down to Hot Springs' Centennial Park for the 46th annual Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival! Every year, local artisans, woodworkers, jewelers, musicians, and artists of all crafts to show & sell their crafts! The festival also features food vendors and live entertainment. On the last full weekend of June, a children's stage will take place!
Centennial Park
Centennial Park 57747 345 North Garden Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable