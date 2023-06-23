Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023
Head down to Hot Springs' Centennial Park for the 46th annual Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival! Every year, local artisans, woodworkers, jewelers, musicians, and artists of all crafts to show & sell their crafts! The festival also features food vendors and live entertainment. On the last full weekend of June, a children's stage will take place!
|Location:
|Centennial Park
|Map:
|345 North Garden Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-440-2738
|Email:
|MainStreetACF@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.mainstreetartsandcrafts.com/
All Dates:
