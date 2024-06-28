Share |

Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - Hot Springs

Jun 28, 2024 - Jun 30, 2024

Head down to Hot Springs' Centennial Park for the 47th annual Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival! Artisans, vendors, kids' activities, food and entertainment.


Location:   Centennial Park
Map:   345 North Garden Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-440-2738
Email:   MainStreetACF@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.mainstreetartsandcrafts.com/

All Dates:
Jun 28, 2024 - Jun 30, 2024

Head down to Hot Springs' Centennial Park for the 47th annual Main Street Arts & Crafts Festival! Artisans, vendors, kids' activities, food and entertainment.
Centennial Park
Centennial Park 57747 345 North Garden Street, Hot Springs, SD 57747

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable