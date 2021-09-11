Share |

Main Street Ribfest & Street Dance with Hairball - Humboldt

Sep 11, 2021 2:00 pm

Cars • Ribs • Music
2nd Annual Main Street Ribfest on
Saturday, September 11, 2021.
• Ribfest Show & Shine 2-4pm - No entry fee.
• Main Street Ribfest Contest - serving starts at 4pm. Proceeds from rib sales are a fundraiser for Humboldt Pink Ladies.
• Street Dance with Hairball – Annabelle Band at 8:30pm with Hairball to follow. Ticket info on website.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Main Street of Humboldt, SD
Map:   108 S. Main Street, Humboldt, SD 57035
Phone:   (605) 363-3122
Email:   events57035@outlook.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreethumboldtbar.com/ribfest/

All Dates:
