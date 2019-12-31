Make A Wish New Years Eve Benefit and Dance - Aberdeen
Dec 31, 2019 7:00 pm
Celebrate a banner year for Make A Wish South Dakota as we round out 2019! This family-friendly event includes live music, a penny raffle, silent auction, party favors and hors d'oeuvres. All monies raised stay in South Dakota and are used to grant wishes for seriously ill children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 17 years. Make A Wish South Dakota has granted 80 wishes for children in our state this year.
Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children
|Location:
|Best Western Ramkota Hotel
|Map:
|1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-1072
|Website:
|http://https://southdakota.wish.org
All Dates:
Dec 31, 2019 7:00 pm
Celebrate a banner year for Make A Wish South Dakota as we round out 2019!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.