Share |

Make A Wish New Years Eve Benefit and Dance - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2019 7:00 pm

Celebrate a banner year for Make A Wish South Dakota as we round out 2019! This family-friendly event includes live music, a penny raffle, silent auction, party favors and hors d'oeuvres. All monies raised stay in South Dakota and are used to grant wishes for seriously ill children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 17 years. Make A Wish South Dakota has granted 80 wishes for children in our state this year.  

Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Map:   1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-229-1072
Website:   http://https://southdakota.wish.org

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2019 7:00 pm

Celebrate a banner year for Make A Wish South Dakota as we round out 2019!

Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Best Western Ramkota Hotel 57401 1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable