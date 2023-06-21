Share |

Make Music Black Hills

Jun 21, 2023

Head to Rapid City's Main Street Square for Make Music Black Hills, a free live music celebration on the longest day of the year.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-4106
Website:   https://www.makemusicday.org/black-hills/

