Make Music Black Hills
Jun 21, 2023
Head to Rapid City's Main Street Square for Make Music Black Hills, a free live music celebration on the longest day of the year.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-4106
|Website:
|https://www.makemusicday.org/black-hills/
All Dates:
Jun 21, 2023
